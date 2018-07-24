Yerevan ranks 4th among top CIS cities for summer trips

Yerevan, Armenian capital, ranked fourth among the best CIS cities for summer trips in 2018.
According to TurStat, the ranking is presented based on the analysis of the popularity of tourist trips during the 2018 summer.
The top 10 cities of the CIS for tourists in the summer of 2018 are Baku in Azerbaijan, Minsk in Belarus, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Yerevan in Armenia, Astana in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Chisinau in Moldova, Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.
During the vacation, Russian tourists spend in the cities and resorts of the CIS countries from $ 50 to $ 100 per day for accommodation and meals.