Armenia FM: UN always supports Karabakh conflict’s pacific resolution within Minsk Group framework

We had planned activities at the UN, and which relate to the presentation of Armenia’s priorities in the socioeconomic domain, in terms of the implementation of the UN Development Agenda.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, told the abovementioned to the Voice of America Armenian Service, as he spoke about the results of the Armenian delegation’s recent visit to the US.

Within the framework of this trip, the Armenian FM had talks also with the UN leadership, including Secretary-General António Guterres.

“Our conversations were built around all the priorities on the joint agenda of Armenia and UN,” Mnatsakanyan noted, in particular.

Security, including the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, also was among the matters that were discussed. In this connection, the Armenian FM said the UN always supported this conflict’s pacific resolution within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

In September, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is expected to pay a visit to the US, in order to attend the next session of the UN General Assembly.

“We [Armenia] will do everything so that we will be able to engage in a dialogue with our partners (…) in the best way,” said Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. “We are very excited and happy to be able to make use of this opportunity.”