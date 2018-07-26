German FM: America, Europe are not opponents

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the trade agreement of US President Donald Trump with the head of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker, Reuters reported.

“America and Europe are not opponents...We are partners and allies with common values and interests,” Maas said.

According to him, it is important to "offer real solutions.”

On Tuesday, Trump invited the EU authorities to abandon customs duties, trade barriers and subsidies. According to the president, such measures will lead to a "free market and fair trade.”

The EU agreed to increase US liquefied natural gas and agricultural products and soybeans imports.