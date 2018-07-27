Armenia ex-deputy PM is summoned to Special Investigation Service

YEREVAN. – Former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan on Thursday was called to the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, and in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

The SIS has informed about the aforementioned. No other details are announced yet.

From June 2007 to April 2008, Gevorgyan had served as Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia.

As reported earlier, second President Robert Kocharyan on Thursday was questioned at the SIS, and in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008. Subsequently, criminal charges were brought against him for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of the country. The court is currently considering the motion to remand Kocharyan in custody.

Similar charges had been filed also against Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov—who was serving as head of Yerevan Garrison during the events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, along the lines of this criminal case. Harutyunyan, however, is not in Armenia, and a search for him was declared.

On Thursday evening, Robert Kocharyan gave an interview, during which he said the criminal case against him was trumped-up and a political vendetta.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.