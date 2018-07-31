Khachaturov did not ask CSTO for help in relation to charges in Armenia

News
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov who faces charges in Armenia has not applied to the organization with a request for assistance in finding solution to the situation in which he occurred, Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told RIA Novosti.

Semerikov said he had contacts with Khachaturov on professional matters only.

“We are talking about this matter as well. He passed all necessary procedures as a witness,” he said.

Asked whether Khachaturov asked for assistance, Semerikov emphasized: “There were absolutely no such requests”.

Yuri Khachaturov has been charged with overthrowing Armenia's constitutional order as a part of the probe into the March 1, 2008 crackdown in Yerevan.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry said the Armenian side has offered the CSTO partners to start the process of changing secretary general, and the consultations with partners are underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
