Catholicos of All Armenians receives minister of labor and social affairs
Catholicos of All Armenians receives minister of labor and social affairs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II received on Wednesday minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reported.

His Holiness Garegin II congratulated the minister on appointment and expressed wishes of productive work in her activities.

During the meeting they discussed the ongoing programs by the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in the social field, in particular, the child care centers. Issues relating to the cooperation between the ministry and the social services of the Mother See on this matter were discussed.
Հայերեն
