TurkStream second leg to be put in operation by December 31, 2019
TurkStream second leg to be put in operation by December 31, 2019
Region:Turkey
Theme: Economics

The second leg of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline is expected to be put into operation in late 2019, said Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Denmez.

The construction of the offshore portion of the first leg has been completed, RIA Novosti reported quoting Fatih Denmez.

The construction of the land portion is underway, while Gazprom continues laying down the second leg of the offshore part, the minister noted.

According to Gazprom, the second leg will become operational on December 31, 2019.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
