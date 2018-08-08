Chinese premier meets UNGA president-elect

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with the president-elect of the 73rd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, Wednesday afternoon at Beidaihe, a seaside resort in north China's Hebei Province, Xinhua reported.
As a founding member of the United Nations, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and the largest developing country, China consistently supports the UN's work, said Li, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping successfully visited the UN headquarters in 2015 and attended a series of summits for the 70th anniversary of the UN.
China firmly upholds the authority of the UN and supports the UN in playing a central role in international affairs, said Li, adding that China comprehensively and deeply participates in UN's work in such fields as politics, economy, society, development, and peacekeeping operations.
The Chinese premier also called on all countries to maintain the basic rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), support and improve the free trade system, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. Moreover, he urged countries to promote the democratization and rule of law in international relations and to oppose protectionism.
Li stressed that international organizations such as the UN and the WTO do need to be improved and reformed. However, to reform them is not to abandon them altogether, the reform should be carried out on the basis of safeguarding the post-WWII international order and under the premise of safeguarding the UN Charter and major principles such as free trade.
Espinosa Garces said that the UN attaches great importance to its relationship with China, and the reason why the first visit after being elected as the incoming UNGA president took her to China is that she has seen China's important role in strengthening multilateralism and its great contribution in supporting the work of the UN.