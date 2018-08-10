PM: Emigration ceased in Armenia since May

Emigration has ceased in Armenia since May, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday said during his talk with the residents of Berd town, in Tavush Province.
“Since May, more people come to Armenia than they go [from the country], every month,” he said. “Let’s not keep this pace, but double, triple [it].
“We have no place to go from our homeland. We have to return to Armenia those who have gone, because there is no better place in the world than Armenia. Armenia is the place where people are free, independent, dignified, happy; and I congratulate everyone for having such Armenia.”