Rahmon to Aliyev: Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the need for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani media reported.
According to him, Tajikistan expresses strong commitment to the principles of peaceful resolution of existing contradictions and conflicts within universally recognized international norms.
The political and diplomatic dialogue is the most constructive way of resolving such a difficult problem as Nagorno-Karabakh, the President said in a joint statement with his Azerbaijani counterpart during his visit to Baku.