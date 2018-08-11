Erdogan: US ready to exchange strategic partner for a priest

The United States are ready to trade strategic partner on behalf of Turkey for American pastor Andrew Branson, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a rally in the Black Sea town of Unye, BBC reported.
“It is wrong to dare bring Turkey to its knees through threats over a pastor. I am calling on those in America again. Shame on you, shame on you. You are exchanging your strategic partner in Nato for a priest. You can never bring this nation in line with the language of threats,” Erdogan said addressing American authorities.
He once again called on the Turkish citizens to convert dollars and euros to Turkish lira.
He added: "If there are dollars under your pillow, take these out. If there are euros, take these out. Immediately give these to the banks and convert to Turkish lira and by doing this, we fight this war of independence."