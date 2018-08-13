News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 13
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine and energy
Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine and energy
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Berlin on August 18, said Spokesperson for German chancellor.

The sides are expected to discuss Syrian, Ukrainian crises, and energy issues, Politico.eu reported.

The meeting will take place at Schloss Meseberg outside Berlin on August 18, a spokesman said on Monday.

The last time Putin and Merkel met at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in May. Last month, Merkel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
TurkStream second leg to be put in operation by December 31, 2019
The construction of the land portion is underway…
World oil prices dropping
October Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has dropped by 0.38 percent and reached $73.93 per barrel...
 Grigoryan visits China, discuses launching solar cells’ manufacturing in Armenia
The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources…
 Armenia PM: Our problems in energy sector are of corruption nature
The energy sector is of cornerstone importance, and we are going to bring it to order…
 Armenia Premier: We are not going to shut our nuclear plant
Having nuclear energy is very important to Armenia…
 Iran ready to retaliate if US blocks oil exports from country
If the US wants to take serious steps in this regard, they will face the resolute opposition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news