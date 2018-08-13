Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine and energy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Berlin on August 18, said Spokesperson for German chancellor.
The sides are expected to discuss Syrian, Ukrainian crises, and energy issues, Politico.eu reported.
The meeting will take place at Schloss Meseberg outside Berlin on August 18, a spokesman said on Monday.
The last time Putin and Merkel met at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in May. Last month, Merkel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.