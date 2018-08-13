DigiCamp 2018 held in Artsakh with the support of Ucom

Erdogan intends to find traitors who unleashed economic war against Turkey

Armenia tour operators not happy with 2018 tourist flow indicators

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine and energy

Robert Kocharyan is released

Armenia deputy PM’s office asks Lydian Armenia company employees to wait

Cavusoglu: US will not achieve aims through imposing sanctions on Turkey

Appellate court to soon issue ruling on Armenia 2nd President

Iran presents ballistic missile with pinpoint accuracy

Armenia Premier posts photo of soldier son serving in Karabakh

Literary critic: First 100 days of Armenia PM Pashinyan’s administration were positive

Ruble exchange rate against dollar exceeds 68 rubles

Elderly man dies in hospital after being hit by truck in Yerevan

Kremlin speaks about possibility of providing assistance to Turkey

Turkey launches investigation into actions of suspects threatening economic security

Armenia ex-PM: 682 thousand, not 1mn 22 thousand, left the country

Lydian Armenia employees protest near government building

Election of chairman of Court of Cassation set for September 10

Armenian side forced to respond to Azerbaijani provocations in direction of Nakhchivan

Erdogan’s son-in-law speaks about plan to save lira

South, North Korea leaders to meet in September in Pyongyang

Armenia to partake in CSTO Collective Aviation Forces’ first command and staff exercises

US president did not eat important documents, Trump’s ex-attorney says

Germany official warns of consequences of global trade war

Shooting at England street party, 2 children among 10 injured

Armenia inmate commits suicide

More than 100 killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

Turkey to take steps in response to US raising metal and aluminum customs duties

“Quintet” countries agree on laying pipeline along Caspian Sea floor

Belgium city port evacuated due to fire at chemicals’ warehouse

Lavrov: Russia ready for new Putin-Trump meeting

EU delegation to Armenia marks International Youth Day

MFA: Crimea is just occasion for anti-Russian sanctions

Armenia MP: Most acceptable division took place for Azerbaijan

Caspian Sea legal status convention signed in Kazakhstan

“Caspian quintet” leaders hold summit in Kazakhstan

One child survives, 8 people die in Indonesia plane crash

Armenia parliament speaker: All issues related to youth remain at center of state’s special attention

7 people killed in Peru bus crash

Rescuers save 9-year-old Armenia citizen in Georgia

Trump had swallowed piece of paper with “sensitive” information, White House former aide says

Historical stair built by Armenian architects to be renovated in Ethiopia

Armenia Defense Minister meets Mikhail Galustyan within the IV Army International Games

Erdogan: Turkey will shift to trading in national currencies

Angela Merkel urges EU member states to unite

Suit filed in Turkey for inheritance of brothel owner Manukyan

94 killed in wildfires in Athens suburbs

US cutting financial aid to Palestinian Authority

Yildirim: US hostile attitude towards Russia, Turkey is not justified

Pashinyan: There is no coalition in Armenia

Erdogan: US ready to exchange strategic partner for a priest

Armenian parliament speaker signs protocol to suspend MP's mandate

Former Armenian PM’s brother to remain in custody for 2 months

Armenian citizen illegally crossed border from Iran to Artsakh

Armenian PM celebrates 200th anniversary of Haghartsin community

Iran slams Trump for sanctioning Turkey

Pashinyan: Communities will not get funding unless funds are spent efficiently

Erdogan: US actions require us to start looking for new friends and allies

Azerbaijan vioaltes ceasefire 200 times past week

Armenia PM vows to renovate roads leading to tourist destinations

US lawmaker renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenian PM continues visit to Tavush province

Trump talks to Macron

OSCE representative for media freedom concerned about blocking websites in Azerbaijan

Delegation led by Armenian Defense Minister leaves for Moscow

Plane stolen from Seattle airport, crashes into sea

Richard Kauzlarich: Azerbaijan tries to convey image of balanced foreign policy but pro-Russian tendency is strongest

Turkey says U.S. sanctions pressure will only harm ties

Turkey 'implores' Trump to return to table on tariffs

US bars Pakistani military officers from training programs

Criminal charges filed against former Armenian PM’s brother

Armenian Defense Minister: Deals on supply of Russian weapons will be implemented

Karabakh President receives director of National Security Service of Armenia

Turkey: Additional US tariffs against rules of WTO

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenian revolution was made not by one person

Armenian PM: Hayk Marutyan is an excellent candidate for Yerevan mayor

Lavrov tells Pompeo about categorical rejection' of new US sanctions

Medvedev: Further US sanctions would be "declaration of economic war"

Putin, Erdogan discuss prospects for further development of economic cooperation

Prime Minister: Armenian Government takes seriously the issue of Karen Ghazaryan

Putin: Possible new US sanctions against Moscow are completely illegitimate

Robert Kocharyan's attorneys are optimistic

Georgian residents struggle with consequences of flood

CIS Council on Tourism Chairmanship transferred to Kazakhstan

CSTO chief’s attorney files appeal with Armenia appellate court

North Korea warns US sanctions may affect denuclearization process

Euro drops considerably in Armenia

Trump: Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time

Appellate court ruling on Armenia 2nd President to be publicized on August 13

At least 4 killed in Canada shooting

Woman dies during surgery at Yerevan hospital, criminal case launched

Rahmon to Aliyev: Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully

Armenia PM on 2nd President’s indictment: It wouldn’t be right that I make any comments on this topic today

Armenia PM on Lavrov statement: Our Russian Federation partners and we need to adapt

PM urges those living abroad to invest in Armenia

First snow falls on Mount Kazbek in August

PM Pashinyan: We have to fight together against vicious phenomena in Armenia

PM: People in Armenia wanted political changes for over 20 years

Appellate court resumes considering appeal to commute decision on remanding Armenia 2nd President in custody