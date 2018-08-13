News
Armenia deputy PM’s office asks Lydian Armenia company employees to wait
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Serzh Siseryan, head of the office of Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, has met with the Lydian Armenia company employees, who on Monday staged a protest outside the government building and were demanding to reopen the road to Amulsar gold mine and to ensure the restoration of their constitutional right to work.

Siseryan informed that the inspectorate agency will give its respective assessment at the end of the month, and therefore he asked the employees to wait for that assessment. And with respect to possible employee cuts, he promised to speak with the Lydian Armenia management, so that the rights of the employees are not violated.

After the talk, a company employee told reporters that they were going to wait several weeks more, until the future course of action will become clear.

Another Lydian Armenia employee said more than 400 employees of the company had received a notification that their employment contract may be broken, but the problem was whether or not their contracts will be broken if they do not work for those 13 days.
