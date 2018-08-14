Media conference of Robert Kocharyan

YEREVAN. – A media conference of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan is about to start.

The Court of Appeal on Friday released the second president Robert Kocharyan. On Friday the Court finished examining the legal defender’s appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client, in custody. The court said they would make a public statement on Monday.

Armenia’s Special Investigative Service called the actions of the Court of Appeal “illegal”. The Service released a statement saying that the Court of Appeal exceeded its authority and expressed hope that prosecutor’s office would appeal the decision

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.