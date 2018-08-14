News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 14
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Media conference of Robert Kocharyan
Media conference of Robert Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A media conference of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan is about to start.

The Court of Appeal on Friday released the second president Robert Kocharyan. On Friday the Court finished examining the legal defender’s appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client, in custody. The court said they would make a public statement on Monday.

Armenia’s Special Investigative Service called the actions of the Court of Appeal “illegal”. The Service released a statement saying that the Court of Appeal exceeded its authority and expressed hope that prosecutor’s office would appeal the decision

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2nd president's office on ruined media conference: It is nothing but brutal pressure on dissent
Kocahryan had to make key political statements and to give answers to numerous questions...
 Armenia 2nd President’s attorneys to appeal to Court of Cassation?
Robert Kocharyan has not been charged with the murder of ten people, or even of one person…
 Armenia PM: Every penny stolen from people will be returned
Those responsible should be held accountable…
Yerevan protesters call to terminate the powers of judge who freed Kocharyan
The protesters in Yerevan headed to the office of the Supreme Judicial Council…
Armenia attorney general’s office: Many worked with 2nd President but it is not obstacle to performing their duties
The Prosecutor General’s Office has not yet received the Court of Appeal’s decision on Kocharyan…
 Robert Kocharyan’s media conference will not take place
Pro-government activists do not want Kocharyan to express his opinion...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news