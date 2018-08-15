Grant Thornton calls on US Treasury to negotiate new US-Armenia tax treaty

The Armenian branch of Grant Thornton - the world's sixth largest accounting firm - has called on the U.S. Department of Treasury “to negotiate a mutually-beneficial Double Tax Treaty with the Republic of Armenia,” reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“The ANCA welcomes Grant Thornton’s full support for a US-Armenia Double Tax Treaty,” remarked ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “We look forward to the U.S. Treasury Department engaging with the Republic of Armenia - without delay - to conclude this much-needed accord,” Hamparian added.

“In the spirit of the recently negotiated U.S.-Armenia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which is already producing real dividends, I encourage you to move forward expeditiously with a Double Tax Treaty,” explained Grant Thornton Armenia Managing Partner Gagik Gyulbudaghyan in an August 7th letter to Secretary Mnuchin. “By eliminating the threat of double taxation we would both remove an artificial barrier to American investment and also incentivize businesses from both nations to explore new avenues for cooperation.”