Ucom suggests starting academic year with excellent smartphone and a lot of Internet

Armenia Justice Minister asks ICRC to visit captive Karen Ghazaryan more often

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Operation at South Caucasus Railway is confidential information

There will be no politically motivated persecution, Armenia police chief assures

WSJ: Trump says his tariffs will rescue US industry

PM: Is electoral commission technically and psychologically ready to hold Yerevan elections?

Armenia Premier: Any election fraudster will be punished

Armenia government allocates additional funds to host La Francophonie summit

Armenia PM: Our government has fulfilled the main task within 100 days

Azerbaijan MP says his country should join CSTO

Police seek caller of false alarm on bomb in Yerevan hotel

Small plane hits cable, crashes in Italy; 2 dead

Newspaper: Armenia PM aide to be appointed ambassador to US

Pence: Turkey would do well not to test Trump’s resolve

Young Syrian Armenian refugee invents renewable energy device for aircrafts

Italy declares year-long state of emergency after bridge disaster

AEOI Spokesman: EU delays might push Iran to modify nuclear deal undertakings

Bombs in Armenia's "Silachi" hotel not found

Rouhani: Iran received special privileges in Caspian Sea Convention

White House condemns Turkey's tariffs on US imports

Unknown person threatens to blow up Armenia's "Silachi" hotel

Rouhani: US to blame for burning bridges with Iran

Putin to attend Austrian foreign minister’s wedding

Iran’s Vice-President: Any dialogue with US not acceptable

Armenian PM receives General Director of South Caucasus Railway CJSC

Economist: Devaluation of Turkish lira will not lead to reduction of prices of Turkish products imported to Armenia

Body of Azerbaijani citizen taken from neutral zone

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.08.2018

Armenian Defense Minister and Italian Ambassador discuss cooperation issues

Armenian PM receives EDB Management Board Chairman (PHOTOS)

Turkish court releases local chair of Amnesty International

At least 25 killed in suicide blast in Kabul

Amsterdam Airport is temporarily closed

David Bohigian travels to Yerevan to promote US investment in Armenia

MFA: Russia's cooperation with Turkey is not directed against third countries

Legal defender: CSTO chief is Armenia citizen

Armenian army rear detachment commander dismissed

Dollar drops in Armenia

Ankara: US are taking relations with Turkey to a breaking point for one pastor

Russia defense minister shows special interest towards Armenia pavilion

Person who reported bomb at Armenia government building identified

Elderly woman dies after being hit by tow truck in Armenia

Car crashes into utility pole, young female passenger dies on the spot

Prosecutor blames “human error” following Italy bridge collapse

Armenia has new ambassador to Belarus

Turkey court rejects appeal to release US pastor Brunson

Expert on Kocharyan's case: Significant part of society will not agree with any court decision

Armenia MP: Decision on second President’s release should be considered within legal domain

Grant Thornton calls on US Treasury to negotiate new US-Armenia tax treaty

PM to represent Armenia in CSTO

Armenia programmers can now upload, sell their paid apps on Google Play

At least 45 Afghan troops killed in Taliban attack

Italy bridge collapse kills 37

Alarm about bomb at Armenia Government Building No.3 is false

Man threatens to blow up Armenia Ministry of Health

Armenia President condoles with Italy colleague

Two Greece soldiers return home after imprisonment in Turkey

Italy bridge collapse death toll reaches 38

US dollars set on fire in Azerbaijan

Turkey sharply raises customs duties for several American goods

Newspaper: Numerous ambassadors to be recalled to Armenia in fall

Armenia judge accused of receiving bribe to be released on bail

Genoa declares 2 days of mourning after bridge collapse

Turkey to boycott US construction materials

Rescuers search for survivors in Genoa

Nikol Pashinyan offers condolences to Italy's PM

EU steps up legal threats to Poland over controversial court reforms

New 2018 iPhone tipped to be £100 cheaper than last year’s model

Man crashes plane into own house after argument with wife

Italian police publish shocking footage of bridge collapse

LGBT community representatives invade police station in Yerevan

US Congress publishes entire text of Russia sanctions ‘bill from hell’

NATO increases activities at CIS borders — CIS Executive Committee

Over 30 dead after motorway bridge collapses near Genoa

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 14.08.2018

David Bohigian to Artsvik Minasyan: We try to be useful for Armenia through investments

Mandate of MP Vardan Bostanjyan given to Aytsemnik Ohanyan

At least 22 dead after motorway bridge collapses near Genoa

Karabakh President convokes meeting of the Security Council

Armenia deputy PM introduces newly appointed Real Estate Cadastre Committee head

Trump on London attack: These animals are crazy

Armenia to get additional support in global fight against climate change

Police Counter Terrorism Command investigating incident in London

Cavusoglu: Turkey supports neither sanctions against Russia, nor against Iran

2nd president's office on ruined media conference: It is nothing but brutal pressure on dissent

Motorway bridge collapses near Genoa

Armenia to attend CIS air defense coordinating committee meeting

Yerevan to host meeting of CSTO heads of cryptographic service

Turkish FM: Problems with US should be resolved via dialogue

Armenia 2nd President’s attorneys to appeal to Court of Cassation?

Armenia PM: Every penny stolen from people will be returned

Yerevan protesters call to terminate the powers of judge who freed Kocharyan

Armenia attorney general’s office: Many worked with 2nd President but it is not obstacle to performing their duties

Erdogan: Turkey will boycott American electronics

Armenian MFA: Issue of Karen Ghazaryan’s return is in spotlight

Robert Kocharyan’s media conference will not take place

Armenia MFA checking reports on CSTO chief’s Russia citizenship

Car crashes into barrier near UK Parliament

40 children killed in Yemen air attack

Activists burst into hall of Armenia 2nd President’s press conference (PHOTOS)