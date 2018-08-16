Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned

Third President Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008.

Sasun Khachatryan, Chief of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, on Thursday told about the aforesaid to reporters.

“It has been said numerous times that all those who are associated with the case will be questioned,” Khachatryan said, “including Serzh Sargsyan.”

Asked when this questioning will take place, the SIS chief noted that the investigator shall decide this, and based on the expediency of the ongoing investigation into this case.

As reported earlier, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and ex-Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov have been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. On July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision. But on Monday, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom on the grounds that he has presidential immunity. But sometime thereafter, the Special Investigation Service stated that the decision to release Kocharyan was unlawful, and expressed the hope that the Prosecutor General’s Office will appeal this decision at the Court of Cassation.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.