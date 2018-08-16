Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: Top secret Order No.0038 is not about use of troops

The top secret Order No.0038—which was issued in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan, in February and March 2008—is not about the use of troops.
Hayk Alumyan, one of the legal defenders of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Thursday.
“Robert Kocharyan had simply given an order to see to it that the armed forces don’t get involved in the political processes,” the attorney added, in particular.
As reported earlier, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and ex-Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov have been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. On July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision. But on Monday, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom on the grounds that he has presidential immunity.
On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.