News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan: There is no link between charge brought against me and death of people on March 1, 2008
Robert Kocharyan: There is no link between charge brought against me and death of people on March 1, 2008
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenia's Second President Robert Kocharyan commented on the charge brought against him during the  interview to Yrkir Media TV channel.

According to the ex-president, he believed that, first of all, the authorities would accuse him of illegal enrichment, and not of events, that took place on March 1, 2008.

"The March 1 case has nothing to do with the 10 dead, there is no link between the charges brought against me on March 1 case and those victims. I allegedly violated the constitutional order. I still do not understand how I did it, "he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Robert Kocharyan does not disclose details of format of his return to politics
However, the second president of Armenia did not disclose any details...
 Kocharyan: There were no clashes between demonstrators and army on March 1, 2008
“I was in the presidential residence the whole night...
 Kocharyan: Not declaring state of emergency today would be viewed as inaction by president
The president was the guarantor of the constitutional order by the Constitution
 Kocharyan about 2008 events: Defeated party left no options for talks
The opposition could demand the second round of elections, but they left no options for talks...
 Robert Kocharyan: Charge brought against me is fabricated
I will be accused that I have revealed the secrecy of the investigation during the interview...
 Robert Kocharyan signals return to politics
I have no billions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news