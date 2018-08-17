Robert Kocharyan: There is no link between charge brought against me and death of people on March 1, 2008

YEREVAN.- Armenia's Second President Robert Kocharyan commented on the charge brought against him during the interview to Yrkir Media TV channel.
According to the ex-president, he believed that, first of all, the authorities would accuse him of illegal enrichment, and not of events, that took place on March 1, 2008.
"The March 1 case has nothing to do with the 10 dead, there is no link between the charges brought against me on March 1 case and those victims. I allegedly violated the constitutional order. I still do not understand how I did it, "he said.