Minister Grigoryan receives Chinese Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN.- Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan received on Friday Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong, the press service of the ministry reported.
A wide range of issues related to Armenian-Chinese cooperation in the spheres of energy and infrastructure were discussed.
The Minister briefed the Ambassador on the priorities of the energy sector and the possibilities of implementing joint programs.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the agreements reached during the visit of Minister Grigoryan to China. In that context, the sides touched upon the projects of setting up solar luminaires production by Hanergy large company, as well as building a copper smelting plant in Armenia by the CITIC Chinese company .
The sides reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts in the implementation of joint programs between the two countries.