Armenian Minister of Education and Science discuss cooperation with Iranian Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN.- ArmenianMinister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan received Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Seyed Kazem Sajjadi.

Greeting the guest, Harutyunyan noted that the Armenian-Iranian friendly relations are also evident in the field of science and education and the current level of cooperation provides a sufficient basis for discussing further joint programs.

"Undoubtedly, we are committed to the agreements reached in the framework of the memorandums concluded in the past and are ready to discuss new joint programs that will bring the Armenian-Iranian relations in the sphere of education and science to a new qualitative level," Harutyunyan said.

In turn, the ambassador confirmed the readiness of the Iranian side to develop scientific and educational cooperation. He stressed that the strengthening of relations between the two countries is also due to the development of scientific and educational and inter-university relations.

The diplomat handed the official invitation to visit Iran. During the meeting, the sides touched upon inter-university relations, as well as issues related to the exchange of students and teachers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
