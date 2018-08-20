Search conducted in Armenia 2nd President’s mansion

A search was conducted in the mansion and office of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, along the lines of the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the Special Investigative Service confirmed this information.

Any other respective details are not available at present.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On July 27, Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision. But on Monday, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom on the grounds that he has presidential immunity.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.