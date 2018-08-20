News
Former CIA director threatens to sue Trump
Former CIA director threatens to sue Trump
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Former CIA Director John Brennan is threatening to sue President Donald Trump to stop him from stripping security clearances from other officials who criticize him, VOA reported.

"If my clearances -- and my reputation, as I'm being pulled through the mud now -- if that's the price we're going to pay to prevent Donald Trump from doing this against other people, to me, it's a small price to pay," Brennan told NBC television's Meet the Press Sunday.

"I am going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future and if it means going to court, I will do that," he added.
