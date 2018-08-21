News
Turkey initiates dispute complaint over additional U.S. tariffs at WTO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkey has initiated a dispute complaint with the World Trade Organisation against additional tariffs imposed by the United States on Turkish steel and aluminum imports,Reuters reported quoting the WTO.

“Turkey has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning additional import duties imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum products,” the WTO said in a statement on its website.

Under dispute consultations, both sides have 60 days to seek a solution, then the issue can go to the WTO Dispute Settlement Body.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
