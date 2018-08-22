Trump: US to impose $25 tariffs on EU cars import

The US are going to impose a 25% tariff on cars from the EU, the US President Donald Trump said during the rally at a campaign rally in West Virginia.
His statement came hours after The Wall Street Journal reported that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he had postponed an August timeline to publish a report on auto tariffs, CNBC reported.
“We're going to put a 25 percent tax on every car that comes into the United States from the European Union," Trump said.
In May, Trump instructed the Trade Ministry to study the import of foreign cars in terms of threats to national security. He used a similar argument to introduce duties on steel and aluminum imports.