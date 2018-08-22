News
PM to journalists: In Armenia’s history has media ever been as free as today?
PM to journalists: In Armenia’s history has media ever been as free as today?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I don’t accept “stoning” anyone for any criticism.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the abovementioned to reporters, at Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese school. He noted this commenting on the remark that some representatives of the country’s incumbent authorities are “throwing stones at” the media which are criticizing them.

“I urge everyone to treat criticism constructively,” Pashinyan said. “I see in any criticism an opportunity to find our mistakes and to correct them.”

The PM recalled that he was a journalist for most of his life.

“We all need to record  the new realities and act in a new way,” Nikol Pashinyan added, and he asked reporters: “In the history of Armenia, has the media arena ever been as free as today?”
Հայերեն and Русский
