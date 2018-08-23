Armenia parliament to hold special session on August 28

The government of Armenia on Thursday made a decision to convene a special National Assembly session on August 28.
The agenda issue of this session will be the draft on making additions to the law on approving the programs toward the restoration, preservation, reproduction, and use of the ecosystem of Lake Sevan.
In accordance with this draft, the amount of water to be released from the lake in 2018 is expected to increase from 170 million cubic meters to up to 210 million cubic meters.
The respective explanation in this draft states that both 2017 and 2018 were considered years of scarce watering in Armenia.