News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 23
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian government initiates tax reforms
Armenian government initiates tax reforms
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government will send a package of tax amendments to the National Assembly in September, head of the State Revenue Committee David Ananyan told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, the package is large enough.

“I would like to highlight three main areas- this is the reduction of alternative taxation systems, the decision on the threshold of turnover tax and income tax relief by increasing the tax burden on the sale,” he noted.

Asked to comment whether it is planned to significantly alleviate the tax burden, David Ananyan noted that the government intends to submit to the National Assembly a package of reforms of the Tax Code to promote business.

“We plan to reduce the burden of taxes on capital and earnings, by increasing the load on the sales tax,” Ananyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia revenue committee on tycoon MP’s sugar business: We inspected but didn’t find such thing within last 1 year
We don’t have legal grounds for re-inspection…
 PM: It turns out there is also “shadow agriculture” in Armenia
We don’t know what else we will learn…
 Armenia revenue committee to give shadow economy assessment in 20 domains
“The working group is working, discussing the methodology,” said the committee chief…
 Demographer: Armenia's migration policy remains unchanged
“Migration has external signs, which are often more important than internal ones…
Armenia PM: If there is “water mafia” it shall be very quickly subjected to capitulation
In accordance with the draft, the amount of water to be released from Lake Sevan for irrigation purposes in 2018 is expected to increase from 170 million cubic meters to up to 210 million cubic meters…
 Armenian government approves amendments to Water Code
Small hydropower plants cause significant damage to nature...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news