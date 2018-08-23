Armenian government initiates tax reforms

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government will send a package of tax amendments to the National Assembly in September, head of the State Revenue Committee David Ananyan told reporters on Thursday.
According to him, the package is large enough.
“I would like to highlight three main areas- this is the reduction of alternative taxation systems, the decision on the threshold of turnover tax and income tax relief by increasing the tax burden on the sale,” he noted.
Asked to comment whether it is planned to significantly alleviate the tax burden, David Ananyan noted that the government intends to submit to the National Assembly a package of reforms of the Tax Code to promote business.
“We plan to reduce the burden of taxes on capital and earnings, by increasing the load on the sales tax,” Ananyan said.