Parliament speaker: We expect Czech businessmen’s direct investments in Armenia economy

YEREVAN. – Chairman Ara Babloyan-led Armenia National Assembly (NA) delegation, which is on an official visit to the Czech Republic, on Friday met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

Babloyan underscored the enlargement of Armenia’s relations with the Czech Republic, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that Armenia-European Union (EU) cooperation also plays an important part on the agenda of Armenian-Czech cooperation. The Armenian parliament speaker expressed content over the Czech government’s inclusion of Armenia in several development and transformation programs. Also, Babloyan expressed the hope that the Czech Republic will include Armenia among the target countries in terms of the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

In addition, Ara Babloyan expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of Armenian-Czech economic ties, and he stressed that Armenia expects direct investments by Czech businessmen in the country’s economy.

The Czech PM, for his part, reflected—in particular—on the importance of Armenian-Czech relations.