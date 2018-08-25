Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,500 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 200 times, from August 19 to 25.
During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 2,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.
But the vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army primarily refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their combat task.