OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the OSCE Mission on Tuesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, at the Omar pass.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative, the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring will be conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, and his field assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and personal assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.
