Armenian PM congratulates Moldova counterpart

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip on Moldova’s national holiday - Independence Day.
Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that joint active efforts will contribute to further strengthening of interaction between Armenia and Moldova and will create favorable conditions for launching new perspective initiatives and for the development of bilateral relations.
The Prime Minister sent his best wishes to Pavel Filip and friendly people of Moldova.