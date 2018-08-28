Armenia Foreign Ministry: Angela Merkel made human error

YEREVAN. – Yerevan has treated with understanding the inaccuracy which German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made during her trip to the South Caucasus.
Anna Naghdalyan, Acting Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, noted about the above-said at Tuesday’s MFA press briefing.
On her Instagram account, Merkel had posted a video and photos of downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, and against the backdrop of Mount Ararat. In the text of the video, however, the chancellor had mistakenly written that this was Azerbaijan.
When asked about this, Naghdalyan said the Armenian MFA has noticed that mistake and informed about it to its German associates.
“I believe there was a human error,” the MFA representative said.