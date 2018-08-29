Bitcoin trading near $7,000 mark

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, rose in value up to $7.000.
According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin went up by 2.08%, up to $7,048, while at the Binance, the cryptocurrency went up in value by 2.02% up to $7,041.
Other popular crypto-currencies are also rising: Ethereum went up by 2.4%, to $291.95, Ripple - by 2.05%, to $0.346, Bitcoin Cash - by 1.84%, to $554.05. The market capitalization of the Crypto-currency is currently $229.94 billion with Bitcoin accounting for 52.8% of the total market.