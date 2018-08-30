Armenia police detain Turk wanted by US

YEREVAN. – In cooperation with the Interpol bureau in Armenia, Armenian police on Wednesday have found—in capital city Yerevan—ethnic Turk Kevin (Kemal) Öksüz, whom US law enforcers are seeking, and who had founded a company in Armenia and started business activities in the country.

On August 23, an international search was declared for Öksüz, under the US criminal code, and on charges of falsifying documents and submitting a false statement, Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He was the chairman of a public, nonprofit organization of Turkish Americans and Eurasians. The objective of this organization was to establish close relations between Turks and Americans by organizing trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In 2013, Öksüz had invited several US Congress members and some others to a private trip to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), established by the US House of Representatives, oversees Congress members’ private visits, and under the US Federal Travel Regulation (FTR). According to this regulation, the tour sponsors need to fill out respective special forms.

As the alleged organizer of this trip, Kevin (Kemal) Öksüz had submitted to the OCE forms which he had falsified, and he noted that the aforesaid organization had received no funding from any source.

It was found out, however, that the Öksüz-led organization had not paid for all the travel expenses and had received funding, including from the Azerbaijani government-owned State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Also, it was found out that nine members and 32 staff members of the US Congress had received gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Kevin (Kemal) Öksüz has been detained.