RPA: Armenia government gives no appropriate response to Bolton, Mills’ statements

YEREVAN. – The executive branch of Armenia did not give appropriate assessments to the statements of US national security adviser John Bolton and the outgoing ambassador to Armenia, Richard Mills, Deputy Chair of the Republican Party of Armenia, head of the standing parliamentary committee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, the Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved through statements, the signing of various declarations, as well as resolutions, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ press releases, and official statements of the leaders of the parties to the conflict.

“However all this creates a clear political situation, a political framework which will help us in finding the solution. Therefore, the political assessments of the European Parliament are very important in this case, as later these documents can be referred to,” Ashotyan noted.

Speaking on Bolton’s visit to Armenia, Ashotyan noted that the South Caucasus does not represent any special value for the US.

According to the deputy, this region is important for US and Russia to be close to Syria and Iran.

“Both Russia and the United States are trying to consolidate their political capital in this region, to increase their influence in order to fulfill their future goals,” the deputy concluded.