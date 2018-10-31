News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
486.24
EUR
551.2
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.24
EUR
551.2
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
RPA: Armenia government gives no appropriate response to Bolton, Mills’ statements
RPA: Armenia government gives no appropriate response to Bolton, Mills’ statements
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The executive branch of Armenia did not give appropriate assessments to the statements of US national security adviser John Bolton and the outgoing ambassador to Armenia, Richard Mills, Deputy Chair of the Republican Party of Armenia, head of the standing parliamentary committee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, the Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved through statements, the signing of various declarations, as well as resolutions, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ press releases, and official statements of the leaders of the parties to the conflict.

“However all this creates a clear political situation, a political framework which will help us in finding the solution. Therefore, the political assessments of the European Parliament are very important in this case, as later these documents can be referred to,” Ashotyan noted.

Speaking on Bolton’s visit to Armenia, Ashotyan noted that the South Caucasus does not represent any special value for the US.

According to the deputy, this region is important for US and Russia to be close to Syria and Iran.

“Both Russia and the United States are trying to consolidate their political capital in this region, to increase their influence in order to fulfill their future goals,” the deputy concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Trump
It was with deep pain that we learnt about the attack that claimed the lives of more than ten innocent people in a Pittsburgh synagogue...
 Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements
I can say that any solution on Karabakh has to be acceptable to the people of Armenia and Artsakh...
 Armenia ambassador: Purchase of weapons not discussed during meeting with Bolton
We are working very closely with Russia, our armed forces, officers are adapted to Russian weapons and service
 ARF: Bolton's visit to region is very important and far-reaching
“Hints made by Bolton are really vital both for the region and for Armenia…
 Armenia MFA: Grigoryan-Bolton tête-à-tête or dinner was not discussed with American side
Between the Security Council secretary and the US National Security Adviser…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan does not tell Bolton his “secret of success”
The visiting US National Security Adviser recorded that there is a broad view among the Armenian public that the acting PM will get a “strong mandate” as a result of the forthcoming snap parliamentary election…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news