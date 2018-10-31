Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen appointed UN special envoy to Syria

Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen was appointed UN special envoy for Syria, said the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Pedersen participated in secret negotiations in 1993, which led to the signing of agreements between Oslo and Israel and the Palestinians, DW reported.

He served as a UN envoy in southern Lebanon in 2005, and then as a special coordinator throughout Lebanon from 2007 to 2008. Pedersen also spent several years as a representative of Norway in Palestine. He is currently the Norwegian ambassador to China and was previously the UN envoy.