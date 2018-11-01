News
Pashinyan speaks about emissions from Alaverdi copper-smelting plant
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN.- Nobody was interested in the fact that volumes of emissions from Alaverdi copper-smelting plant exceeded the permissible norms several times during several decades, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan stated at the National Assembly of Armenia.

At the same time he reminded of high statistics of cancer diseases and the overall healthcare situation.

“Yes, production is important for us, but it is impossible to solve any problems, by poisoning people, it is impossible to solve the problem of providing workplaces to 600 people by poisoning tens of thousands of others. Let's cooperate and resolve this issue, ”said Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
