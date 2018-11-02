The Dawn space station rans out of fuel

NASA's Dawn spacecraft run out of fuel, Space reported.
Scientists believe that, despite the inability to communicate with the Earth, the station will be able to be on the current trajectory - near the dwarf planet Ceres,
The Dawn camera system was designed and constructed, including in Germany’s scientific institutions - in Berlin, Brunswick and Göttingen.
Initially, the station was launched in 2007, and its mission was designed for 9 years. After successful work, the validity of Dawn has been extended several times. In March 2015, Dawn became the first aircraft to reach the trajectory of a dwarf planet. Before this, the probe reached the asteroid Vesta.
"Today, we celebrate the end of our Dawn mission — its incredible technical achievements, the vital science it gave us and the entire team who enabled the spacecraft to make these discoveries," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.