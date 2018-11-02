Armenia has great potential to become one of gastro-tourism leaders

Armenia has all the objective conditions to become one of the leaders of the world gastro-tourism, said Moscow-based President of the International Enogastronomic Center, Leonid Gelibterman.

His remark came during the Gastronomic Tourism in Armenia forum at the Yerevan Food Fest International Gastro Festival.

According to expert, tourism is one of the few industries in the global economy that has shown steady growth for the eighth year in a row after the 2009 global crisis.

At the end of 2017, the number of international arrivals exceeded 1.3 billion, with Europe leading with 617 million.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWT), the global tourism industry generates about $ 4 billion a day.

“Armenia and Russia are members of UNWT, however both states are not very actively working with the organization,” Gelibterman said.

Noting that food is a cultural phenomenon, Gelibterman pointed out that for several years now there has been an increase in local products’ interest. Among the factors contributing to the development of gastro-tourism, the Internet and television were noted, raising awareness of the national cuisines of different countries of the world, improving the transport infrastructure, and simplifying the visa regime.

The expert pointed out that the basis of gastro-tourism are regional products.

“A few years ago, Armenia adopted a law on geographical indications. It is worth paying attention to this legislative base and using its capabilities,” he said, adding that gastro-tourism can be a driving force for the socio-economic development of many province and specific communities.

Gelibterman advised to attract celebrities, famous compatriots, and representatives of the Diaspora to the development of gastro-tourism in Armenia.