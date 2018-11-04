News
Bako Sahakyan and Pashinyan visit eastern section of Karabakh borderline
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan together with Prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited on Sunday various sections of the republic's eastern borderline, got acquainted with the course of the service and situation there, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

Artsakh Republic defense minister of Levon Mnatsakanyan, director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Vanetsyan, other officials accompanied the heads of the two Armenian states during the visit.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
