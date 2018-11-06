Armenian activist Shant Harutyunyan set free

YEREVAN. – Armenian activist and leader of Tseghakron party Shant Harutyunyan has been released by the declared amnesty, his lawyer told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The United National Initiative leader and activist Shant Harutyunyan who heads a nationalist party announced about starting a revolution, on November 5, 2013. He and his around dozen supporters wearing Guy Fawkes “Anonymous masks” started a march toward the Presidential Palace, but the police had stopped the march.
As a result, there was a scuffle, and the police detained 38 activists, including Harutyunyan and his son. Subsequently, 20 of them, including Harutyunyan, were arrested, charges were laid against six of them and, consequently, they were incarcerated.
Shant Harutyunyan was charged with using violence against representative of the authorities and was sentenced to six years in jail.