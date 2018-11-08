12 people killed in Los Angeles bar shooting

Twelve people were killed during the bar shooting in Los Angeles on Thursday, NY Times reported.
The gunman, the sheriff’s assistant are dead, said Ventura County sheriff Jeff Dean. A few more people were injured. The incident occurred in the city of Thousand Oaks near Los Angeles.
On Thursday morning, rescue services and police were still at the scene of the incident at the Borderline Bar and Grill bar.
Eyewitnesses reported in social networks that a bearded man in a dark raincoat entered the bar and opened fire.
According to Ventura sheriff’s department representative Garo Kurkjian, the shooting was still on when the first policemen arrived at the scene.