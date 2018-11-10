Ambassador Kirakossian: People and authorities of Karabakh must have decisive voice in conflict settlement process

The status and security of the Artsakh people are one of the most important issues for the conflict settlement and are the absolute priority of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Kirakossian, Head of Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE, delivered remarks at the 1200th session of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to the annual report of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Armenian foreign minister noted.

Ambassador Kirakossian stated that since that time the status and security of Artsakh became the most important elements of the conflict settlement.

The Armenian side highlighted that today the Armenian people highly value democracy and human rights, which was approved this spring by the peaceful and democratic changes that took place in Armenia as a result of which early parliamentary elections will be held this December.

Talking about the position of the new Armenian leadership on the conflict settlement, the Ambassador outlined several key points:

The people and authorities of Artsakh must have a decisive voice in the conflict settlement process. Any attempt to isolate Artsakh and its people from the conflict settlement process contradicts to both the causes of the conflict’s origins and the existing reality. Artsakh is populated by its native people who historically constantly comprised an absolute majority, including at all stages of the conflict.

Armenia continues supporting the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Russia, US and France) aimed at settling the conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

The conflict cannot have a military solution, and the military scenarios should be rejected unconditionally. The 2016 April military adventurism had a negative impact on the peace process. The current positive dynamics, which was formed as a result of the recent meetings and the agreements reached in Dushanbe, must be followed by an implementation of actions aimed at strengthening trust and security already agreed upon in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva, which in its turn will strengthen the OSCE presence in the conflict zone.