Wednesday
November 14
EU envoy: These elections should be best one in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is the goal of all of us that the votes of the people of Armenia are counted, and nobody’s vote will be stolen.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, on Wednesday told about the aforementioned to reporters at the government building.

He said the forthcoming snap parliamentary election should be the best one in Armenia.

Also, the EU diplomat urged Armenian citizens not to sell their votes, inform if they are offered to have their votes bought, and not to let administrative resources be used against them.

A document officially declaring the launch of the UNDP’s “Support to the Electoral Process in Armenia (SEPA)” project was signed Wednesday in the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
