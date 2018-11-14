Migrants caravan reaches US border

Over 350 people from the first group of the migrant caravan arrived to the border town of Tijuana, ABC reported.
According to the source, the migrants reached the border by bus and were met by the employees of the National Institute of Migration, who helped place migrants in one of the city’s shelters, where they were provided with food.
The representative of the program, Cesar Palencia, said that there are about ten shelters in the city ready to receive arriving migrants and provide them with the necessary medical aid.
Now several caravans of migrants, mostly from Honduras, are walking across the territory of Mexico.