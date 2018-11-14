News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Migrants caravan reaches US border
Migrants caravan reaches US border
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Over 350 people from the first group of the migrant caravan arrived to the border town of Tijuana, ABC reported

According to the source, the migrants reached the border by bus and were met by the employees of the National Institute of Migration, who helped place migrants in one of the city’s shelters, where they were provided with food.

The representative of the program, Cesar Palencia, said that there are about ten shelters in the city ready to receive arriving migrants and provide them with the necessary medical aid.

Now several caravans of migrants, mostly from Honduras, are walking across the territory of Mexico.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news