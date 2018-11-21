Turkey may seek UN inquiry on Khashoggi murder investigation

Turkey is not entirely satisfied with the level of cooperation it is receiving from Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and it may seek a formal United Nations inquiry if its liaising with Riyadh comes to an impasse.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the aforementioned on Tuesday, speaking to reporters in Washington after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Reuters reported

Also, Çavuşoğlu informed that Turkey had shared the latest information on the Khashoggi killing with the United States, and he repeated Ankara’s stance that the truth had to come out on who gave the orders to kill the journalist.

On October 2, The Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi had entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to validate documents, but had gone missing. It was argued that he was killed there for writing articles that criticize Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, however, had denied these accusations claiming that the journalist had disappeared after leaving the consulate. But subsequently, Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi was killed at the consulate.