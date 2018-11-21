Minister: News on cutting gas price should be expected next February

YEREVAN. – The talks on reduction of natural gas tariffs continue, and the reports about results should be expected next February, acting Energy Minister Garegin Baghramyan told reporters.

A working group was set up to discuss reduction of gas price, and it is headed by acting Deputy PM.

“This working group should consider the structural problems of forming both gas import tariffs and existing tariffs for end-users,” Baghramyan said.

As to the electricity prices, the Public Services Regulatory Commission is holding annual research.