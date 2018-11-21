Armenia acting PM: God forbid if an attempt is made to buy votes anywhere

God forbid if an attempt is made to distribute electoral bribes anywhere, and I get this information from the press, and not from law enforcement agencies.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday stated the abovementioned during his visit to Aragatsotn Province.

“I believe the Republic of Armenia Police should have operative information on any such intention, and [means of] prevention at the level of ‘prophylaxis,’” he said.

Pashinyan noted that, during elections in Armenia, there has been an institution of “speakers,” who attempt to “guide” constituents toward a specific voting, and by the use of some levers.

“This shall be uprooted too,” he added. “Our task is to record that each and every citizen of the Republic of Armenia is able to make his choice without ‘side-assistance.’”

In Pashinyan’s words, the task of Armenian authorities is to ensure that elections are conducted on a completely level playing field; that is, no obstacle shall be put before any political force.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.