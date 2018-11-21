News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM: God forbid if an attempt is made to buy votes anywhere
Armenia acting PM: God forbid if an attempt is made to buy votes anywhere
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

God forbid if an attempt is made to distribute electoral bribes anywhere, and I get this information from the press, and not from law enforcement agencies.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday stated the abovementioned during his visit to Aragatsotn Province.

“I believe the Republic of Armenia Police should have operative information on any such intention, and [means of] prevention at the level of ‘prophylaxis,’” he said.

Pashinyan noted that, during elections in Armenia, there has been an institution of “speakers,” who attempt to “guide” constituents toward a specific voting, and by the use of some levers.

“This shall be uprooted too,” he added. “Our task is to record that each and every citizen of the Republic of Armenia is able to make his choice without ‘side-assistance.’”

In Pashinyan’s words, the task of Armenian authorities is to ensure that elections are conducted on a completely level playing field; that is, no obstacle shall be put before any political force.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Number of “businessman” MP candidates considerably dropped in these elections
“The businessman stratum is our greatest ally in carrying out economic revolution,” the acting PM noted…
 US embassy officials discuss elections assistance with Armenia's Central Electoral Commission
“The U.S. government's ongoing and long-term assistance to electoral and political processes shows our commitment to a strong partnership...
 Armenia ex-ruling party announces its “rating” electoral system MP candidates by electoral districts
There are 127 candidates on the RPA electoral list, and 124 of them will run for parliament by way of the territorial representation system…
 Prosperous Armenia Party electoral list is made public
It will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election with 169 candidates…
 RPA is ready to work with authorities
Gagik Minasyan pointed to serious challenges in terms of foreign policy, internal security and economy...
 CIS observation mission in Armenia will start its work on November 22
The 70-member mission will meet with the head of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news