Newsfeed
Show news feed
CIS observers meet with head of Central Election Commission of Armenia
CIS observers meet with head of Central Election Commission of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The CIS observation mission for the early elections to the National Assembly of Armenia began work in Yerevan on 22 November on the basis of an invitation from the Republic of Armenia, the press service of the CIS observers mission headquarters reported.

On the same day the head of the CIS election observation mission`s headquarters Yevgeni Sloboda met with Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the upcoming snap elections. The CEC Chairman informed about the progress of the election campaign.

In turn, the head of the CIS election observation mission`s headquarters emphasized that the mission’s activities would be public and open. At the same time henoted that the mission proceeds from the fact that elections are an internal matter of the state, and the mission’s task is to evaluate the election campaign for compliance with national legislation and assist in the conduct of free and democratic elections.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
